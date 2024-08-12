New Zealand pick 5 spin options for Tests against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka

AUCKLAND, Aug 12: New Zealand on Monday named a strong squad, which includes five spin bowling options, for next month’s one-off Test against Afghanistan and the ensuing two-match rubber against Sri Lanka.

While the one-off Test against Afghanistan will be played in Greater Noida, India, from September 9-13, the Black Caps will fly to Sri Lanka for the two ICC World Test Championship matches, starting September 18 and 26, respectively.

Veteran pacer Tim Southee will lead the side which includes the likes of Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra, while Tom Latham continues to be the vice-captain.

However, head coach Gary Stead hinted that if conditions call for a different balance, the skipper too may have to sit out for a game or two.

“Test tours to the sub-continent can ask some really tough questions of pace bowlers due to the nature of the pitches and the heat and humidity,” Stead said.

“While we’re going over with an open mind around conditions, there is an understanding that all our bowling options may be needed across the different Tests.

“Tim and I have discussed this, and the need during these overseas tours to balance the work-loads of the pace bowlers, including himself, to ensure the team is best served,” he added.

Spin bowling all-rounder Michael Bracewell returned to the squad for the first time in 18 months after an Achilles injury, which was followed by a broken finger in February, had kept him out of action.

Bracewell will shoulder the spin duties alongside left-armers Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel and part-timers Glenn Phillips and Ravindra.

“Michael had to show plenty of resilience to rehabilitate from his injuries and force his way back into the BLACKCAPS across all three formats,” Stead said.

“His all-round skills, and ability to take the ball away from the left-hander make him a great asset, especially on what we expect will be turning wickets in India and Sri Lanka,” he added.

Pacers Will O’Rourke and Ben Sears have been rewarded with maiden overseas Test call-ups.

The 23-year-old O’Rourke claimed 11 wickets in his first two Test outings, including the best match-figures by a New Zealander on Test debut (nine for 93 v South Africa in February) before a groin injury ruled him out of the second Test against Australia.

Sears, on the other hand, debuted in the second Test against Australia in March, claiming four for 90 in the second innings.

New Zealand currently occupy the third spot in the ICC WTC points table behind last edition’s finalists, Australia and India.

“We know how important the points in Sri Lanka will be to our chances of pushing for a final spot in England next year.

“We managed one win from the two Test series in challenging conditions in Bangladesh last December and are keen to build on that.

“The whole squad is looking forward to test their skills in the longest form of the game in the sub-continent,” he said.

Squad: Tim Southee (captain), Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Kane Williamson, Will Young. (PTI)