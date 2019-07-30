JK Govt orders transfers and postings of IAS, KAS officers

Government Order No.8944AD of 2019,
Dated:30-07-2019.
In the interest of administration, the following
transfers and postings are hereby ordered with immediate effect:-
1. Ms. Sushma Chauhan, IAS(JK:2009), Deputy
Commissioner, Samba, is transferred and posted
as Deputy Commissioner, Jammu.
2. Mr. Ramesh Kumar, IAS(JK:2011), Deputy
Commissioner, Jammu, is transferred and posted
as Additional Secretary to the Government,
Industries and Commerce Department.
3. Ms. Avny Lavasa, IAS (JK:2013), Deputy
Commissioner, Leh, is transferred and posted as
Chief Executive Officer, J&K Economic
Reconstruction Agency, relieving Mr. Vikas
Kundal, IAS(JK:2013), Additional Chief Executive
Officer, Metropolitan Regulatory Authority,
Srinagar of the additional charge of the post.
4. Syed Sehrish Asgar, IAS(PB:2013), Deputy
Commissioner, Budgam, is transferred and posted
as Director, Information, J&K, vice Mr. Gulzar
Ahmad Dar, KAS, who shall await orders of
adjustment in the General Administration
Department.
5. Mr. Owais Ahmed, IAS(JK:2014), Deputy
Commissioner, Shopian, is transferred and posted
as Chief Executive Officer, JAKEDA.
6. Mr. Sachin Kumar Vaishy, IAS(JK:2015),
Additional Deputy Commissioner, Leh, is
transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner,
Leh.
7. Choudhary Mohammad Yasin, IAS(JK:2015),
Additional Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, is
transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner,
Shopian.
8. Ms. Rehana Batul, KAS, Managing Director,
JKTDC, is transferred and posted as Director
General, Social Welfare, Jammu.
9. Mr. Nazim Zai Khan, KAS, Special Secretary to the
Government, Finance Department, is transferred
and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Ramban.
10. Mr. Rohit Khajuria, KAS, Special Secretary in the
Summer Secretariat, is transferred and posted as
Deputy Commissioner, Samba.
11. Mr. Arvind Sharma, KAS, Chief Executive Officer,
JAKEDA, is transferred and posted as Special
Secretary to the Government, Revenue
Department.
12. Mr. Tariq Hussain Ganai, KAS, Director, Estates, is
transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner,
Budgam.
13. Mr. Showkat Aijaz Bhat, KAS, Deputy
Commissioner, Ramban, is transferred and posted
as Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam.
14. Mr. Shamim Ahmad, KAS, Deputy Commissioner,
Kulgam, is transferred and posted as Special
Secretary to the Government, Finance
Department.
15. Mr. Asgar Hussain, KAS, awaiting orders of
adjustment in the General Administration
Department, is posted as Managing Director,
JKTDC.
16. Dr. Bharat Bushan, KAS, Director, Social Welfare,
lammu, is transferred and posted as Managing
Director, J&K SC, ST and OBC Development
\q Corporation, vice Mr. Ravinder Kumar Bhat, KAS,
who shali await orders of adjustment in the
General Administration Department.
17. Mr. Rakesh Kumar Srangal, KAS, Additional Chief
Electoral Officer in the office of Chief Electoral
Officer, J&K, is transferred and posted as
Additional Commissioner in the office of Divisional
Commissioner, Jammu, against an available
vacancy.
18. Mr. Kuldeep Krishan Sidha, KAS, Additional
Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, holding
additional charge of Deputy Commissioner, Relief
Organization (Migrants), Kashmir, is transferred
and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Relief
Organization (Migrants), Kashmir, on full time
basis.
19. Syed Hanief Balkhi, KAS, Chief Executive Officer,
Tourism Development Authority, Gulmarg, is
transferred and posted as Additional Deputy
Commissioner, Srinagar.
20. Mr. Inam-ul-Haq Sidiqui, KAS, Additional
Secretary in the J&K Government Grievance Cell,
is transferred and posted as Chief Executive
Officer, Tourism Development Authority,
Gulmarg.
Dr. Des Raj Bhagat, KAS, Additional Secretary
in the Service Grievance Secretariat, shall also
function as Additional Secretary in the J&K
Government Grievance Cell.
By order of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.
