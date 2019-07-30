JK Govt orders transfers and postings of IAS, KAS officers

Government Order No.8944AD of 2019,

Dated:30-07-2019.

In the interest of administration, the following

transfers and postings are hereby ordered with immediate effect:-

1. Ms. Sushma Chauhan, IAS(JK:2009), Deputy

Commissioner, Samba, is transferred and posted

as Deputy Commissioner, Jammu.

2. Mr. Ramesh Kumar, IAS(JK:2011), Deputy

Commissioner, Jammu, is transferred and posted

as Additional Secretary to the Government,

Industries and Commerce Department.

3. Ms. Avny Lavasa, IAS (JK:2013), Deputy

Commissioner, Leh, is transferred and posted as

Chief Executive Officer, J&K Economic

Reconstruction Agency, relieving Mr. Vikas

Kundal, IAS(JK:2013), Additional Chief Executive

Officer, Metropolitan Regulatory Authority,

Srinagar of the additional charge of the post.

4. Syed Sehrish Asgar, IAS(PB:2013), Deputy

Commissioner, Budgam, is transferred and posted

as Director, Information, J&K, vice Mr. Gulzar

Ahmad Dar, KAS, who shall await orders of

adjustment in the General Administration

Department.

5. Mr. Owais Ahmed, IAS(JK:2014), Deputy

Commissioner, Shopian, is transferred and posted

as Chief Executive Officer, JAKEDA.

6. Mr. Sachin Kumar Vaishy, IAS(JK:2015),

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Leh, is

transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner,

Leh.

7. Choudhary Mohammad Yasin, IAS(JK:2015),

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, is

transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner,

Shopian.

8. Ms. Rehana Batul, KAS, Managing Director,

JKTDC, is transferred and posted as Director

General, Social Welfare, Jammu.

9. Mr. Nazim Zai Khan, KAS, Special Secretary to the

Government, Finance Department, is transferred

and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Ramban.

10. Mr. Rohit Khajuria, KAS, Special Secretary in the

Summer Secretariat, is transferred and posted as

Deputy Commissioner, Samba.

11. Mr. Arvind Sharma, KAS, Chief Executive Officer,

JAKEDA, is transferred and posted as Special

Secretary to the Government, Revenue

Department.

12. Mr. Tariq Hussain Ganai, KAS, Director, Estates, is

transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner,

Budgam.

13. Mr. Showkat Aijaz Bhat, KAS, Deputy

Commissioner, Ramban, is transferred and posted

as Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam.

14. Mr. Shamim Ahmad, KAS, Deputy Commissioner,

Kulgam, is transferred and posted as Special

Secretary to the Government, Finance

Department.

15. Mr. Asgar Hussain, KAS, awaiting orders of

adjustment in the General Administration

Department, is posted as Managing Director,

JKTDC.

16. Dr. Bharat Bushan, KAS, Director, Social Welfare,

lammu, is transferred and posted as Managing

Director, J&K SC, ST and OBC Development

\q Corporation, vice Mr. Ravinder Kumar Bhat, KAS,

who shali await orders of adjustment in the

General Administration Department.

17. Mr. Rakesh Kumar Srangal, KAS, Additional Chief

Electoral Officer in the office of Chief Electoral

Officer, J&K, is transferred and posted as

Additional Commissioner in the office of Divisional

Commissioner, Jammu, against an available

vacancy.

18. Mr. Kuldeep Krishan Sidha, KAS, Additional

Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, holding

additional charge of Deputy Commissioner, Relief

Organization (Migrants), Kashmir, is transferred

and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Relief

Organization (Migrants), Kashmir, on full time

basis.

19. Syed Hanief Balkhi, KAS, Chief Executive Officer,

Tourism Development Authority, Gulmarg, is

transferred and posted as Additional Deputy

Commissioner, Srinagar.

20. Mr. Inam-ul-Haq Sidiqui, KAS, Additional

Secretary in the J&K Government Grievance Cell,

is transferred and posted as Chief Executive

Officer, Tourism Development Authority,

Gulmarg.

Dr. Des Raj Bhagat, KAS, Additional Secretary

in the Service Grievance Secretariat, shall also

function as Additional Secretary in the J&K

Government Grievance Cell.

By order of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Click to read Complete Order