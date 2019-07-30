Father murders daughter,accused arrested

BARAMULLA : A person namely Javid Ahmad Khan son of Rehmatullah Khan, resident of Laridora approached P/S Chandoosa stating therein that he has killed his daughter (name withheld), here today.

As she had love affairs with one boy namely Irfan Ahmad R/O Pazalpora. The father had taken his daughter to nearby Kawharbala forests on some pretext, where he murdered her and hided the dead body there.

Soon after committing murder he surrendered before Police Station Chandoosa.

​​On this information, police party led by SDPO Kreeri, SHO PS Chandoosa and FSL/ Crime Expert Team of District Police Baramulla reached the spot and recovered dead body alongwith some vital piece of evidence.

The body has been sent to District Hospital Baramulla for medical formalities. Soon after medico legal formalities, body has been handed over to legal heirs for last rites.

A case FIR No. 23/2019 u/s 302, 364 RPC stands registered in Police Station Chandoosa, accused arrested and investigation taken up. (agencies)