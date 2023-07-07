Govt Orders Transfers, Postings In Civil Administration

JAMMU, Jul 7: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday ordered transfer of seventeen officers in the civil administration.

As per three separate orders issued by GAD, Deep Novel Kour, Jr. JKAS, Tehsildar, Consolidation, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department.

Sugandhi Banotra, Jr. JKAS, Tehsildar, Relief Organization (Migrants), Jammu, is transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Tourism Department.

Syed Farhana Asgar, Jr. JKAS, CDPO, Budgam, is transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Transport Department.

Amit Singh Manhas, Jr. JKAS, Tehsildar in the office of Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (exofficio Settlement Officer), Udhampur, is transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Information Department.

Ms. Tanvi Gupta, Jr. JKAS, Under Secretary to the Government, Information Department, is transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department.

Mehnaz Chisti, Jr. JKAS, BDO, B.K. Pora, is transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Transport Department.

Sat Paul, Under Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department, is transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Floriculture, Parks and Garden Department.

Neerja Pandita, Under Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department, is transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Culture Department.

Anuradha, Jr. JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the Directorate of Rural Development, Jammu, is transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of office of Mission Youth.

Sunil Sharma, Jr. JKAS, Tehsildar in the office of Commissioner, Survey and Land Records, J&K, is transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production Department.

Mohammad Ashraf Choudhary Jr. JKAS, Project Manager, DIC, Jammu, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of J&K Medical Supplies Corporation.

Akshi Gupta, Jr. JKAS, Tehsildar in the office of Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, is transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Industries and Commerce Department.

Gourav Gupta, Jr. JKAS, presently posted in the office of Mission Youth, is transferred and posted as Under Secretary in the office of Chief Secretary.

Saba Noor, Jr. JKAS, presently posted in the J&K Medical Supplies Corporation, is transferred and posted as Under Secretary in the office of Chief Secretary.

Mir Tajamul, Jr. JKAS, Under Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production Department, is transferred and posted as Under Secretary in the office of Chief Secretary.

Muzamil Maqbool Beigh, JKAS, Collector Land Acquisition, Special Army (Budgam and Srinagar), holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Budgam, is transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Chadoora. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Chadoora, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Afroza Bano, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Budgam, shall hold the charge of the posts of Collector Land Acquisition, Special Army (Budgam and Srinagar) and Sub-Registrar, Budgam, in addition to her own duties, till further orders.

Mr. Prince Noorul Hamid, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Chadoora, holding additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Chadoora, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department.