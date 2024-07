J&K Govt Nominates 5 IAS Officers For Capacity Building Training At LBSNAA

JAMMU, July 14: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has nominated 5 senior IAS officers to attend a five-day in-service capacity building training program at the Lal Bahadur Shashtri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie.

The training, titled “Delivering Good Governance in Himalayan & North-East States/UTs,” is scheduled from July 15 to 19, 2024. The nominated officers include Prasana Ramaswamy G, Pardeep Kumar, Narinder Singh Bali, Majid Khalil Ahmad Drabu, and Sheikh Arshad Ayub.

