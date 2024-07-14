Dhaka ranks 16 in worst air quality list

DHAKA, July 14: Dhaka, Bangladesh’s capital, has been ranked 16th in the worst air quality list with an Air Quality Index (AQI) score of 86 at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, media sources said.

The AQI index indicates that Sunday’s air quality was classified as moderate, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

The AQI is a daily air quality index that indicates the cleanliness or pollution of a city and potential health risks associated with it.

The AQI value for particle pollution indicates the level of air quality. A moderate reading (50?100) indicates moderate air quality, while a reading (101-150) indicates unhealthy air quality. A reading (150-200) is considered unhealthy; a reading (20-300) is considered very unhealthy; and a reading (301+) is hazardous.

As per the media reports, AQI in Bangladesh is determined by five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.

Dhaka is grappling with air pollution issues, which typically worsen in winter and improve during the monsoon, the report said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) reports that air pollution annually kills around seven million people globally due to increased mortality rates from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections, reports added. (UNI)