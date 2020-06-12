J&K Govt appoints Dr J P Sharma as new VC SKUAST Jammu

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu, who is also the Chancellor of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Jammu, on Friday appointed Dr J P Sharma as Vice Chancellor of SKUAST, Jammu.

Dr Sharma, who was serving as Joint Director (Ext) ICAR, New Delhi has been appointed as VC SKUAST, Jammu, under section 25(1) of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology Act, 1982, for a period of three years or until he attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier. (AGENCIES)