Govt allows certain categories of foreigners to enter India amid COVID-19 curbs

NEW DELHI: The Government on Friday allowed certain categories of foreigners, including Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders, to enter India amid restrictions on entry of people from abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

Among those allowed entry into India are married couples where one spouse is an OCI cardholder and the other is Indian national, and students who are OCI cardholders and whose at least one parent is Indian or OCI cardholder. (AGENCIES)