RS MPs to pay up train fares for journeys booked but not undertaken

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha MPs will now have to pay the fares for train journeys which they booked but did not undertake.

In an advisory to MPs of the Upper House, the Rajya Sabha Secretary General has clarified it will no longer compensate them for train journey bookings which have not been availed.

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat has also found randomly that 87 per cent of total cost for journeys have not been undertaken and neither have they been cancelled. Resultantly, the Secretariat has to cough up the amount and pay up to the Railways.

RS Secretary General Desh Deepak Verma in an advisory to MPs has asked them to cancel unused train bookings, failing which recoveries will be made from them. (AGENCIES)