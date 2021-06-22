J&K government suspends three officers of Housing and Urban Dev Deptt

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir government has placed three employees under suspension and attached them to different offices following a pending enquiry in a case, lodged back in 2015.

According to an order, the government said that the officers have been suspended with immediate effect in terms of Rule 31 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification Control and Appeal) Rules 1956.

As per the order, the officers who have been suspended include Hamid Ahmad Wani the then joint commissioner planning Srinagar municipal corporation Srinagar (Now in charge senior town planner in housing & urban development department), Farzana Naqashbandi the then Divisional Town Planner Srinagar Development Authority (Now in charge Senior Town Planner Srinagar Development Authority) and Feroz Ahmad Mir the then Assistant Executive Engineer J&K Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (Now Executive Engineer J&K lakes & Waterways Development Authority).

The order stated Hamid Ahmad Wani will remain attached with the Administrative Department, Farzana with the office of Vice-Chairman Srinagar Development Authority and Feroz with the office of Vice-chairman J&K Lakes and Waterways Development Authority Srinagar during their suspension period.

As per the order the officers have been suspended following a pending enquiry in case FIR number 12/ 2015 P/SVOK, which is now with the Anti Corruption Bureau. (KNO)