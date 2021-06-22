5.0 magnitude quake hits Huixtla, Mexico

BEIJING [China: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted 3 km west of Huixtla, Mexico at 2.25 GMT on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.

On June 12, the same magnitude earthquake has jolted Yingjiang County of southwest China’s Yunnan Province at 6.00 pm. Saturday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 24.96 degrees north latitude and 97.89 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 16 km, the center said. (AGENCY)