J&K Government Issues Final Deadline For Pending APRs

JAMMU, Mar 26: The Jammu and Kashmir General Administration Department has issued a stern warning to administrative officers regarding delays in submitting and processing Annual Performance Reports (APRs) of JKAS officers.

Citing a significant backlog for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 assessment years, the Government has granted a final opportunity for officers to complete pending files on the J&K SPARROW platform.

A Government order said for the 2023-24 cycle, all reports must be finalized by March 31, 2026, or the window will be permanently closed.

Meanwhile, a strict new schedule has been set for the 2024-25 cycle, starting with a deadline of April 7th for reporting officers and concluding by April 28th for accepting authorities.

Officials warned that any reports remaining incomplete after these dates will be “force forwarded” and closed automatically, as the competent authority looks to enforce accountability and streamline the administrative process.

See Order Copy Click Here…..