Despite Recent Rain And Snow, Kashmir Records 52% Rainfall Deficit In March

SRINAGAR, Mar 26: Despite back to back Western Disturbances that brought snow and rains in last week, the Kashmir Division recorded a 52pc rainfall deficit, while the Jammu Division recorded a 46pc deficit.

According to data released by the Meteorological Centre Srinagar, most districts in both divisions received below-normal precipitation during the month of March.

In Kashmir, several districts recorded large deficits in seasonal rainfall. Ganderbal was the only district in the division to record near-normal rainfall during the period.

The data showed that the twin district of Kulgam and Shopian in south Kashmir recorded the highest rainfall deficits in the Valley.

Kulgam recorded only 22.4 mm rainfall, showing a deficit of 86 percent, while Shopian received 16.3 mm rainfall, registering an 83 percent deficit.

Other districts also recorded deficit rainfall, including Budgam with a 71 percent deficit, Anantnag 63 percent deficit, Pulwama and Srinagar 46 percent deficit each, Bandipore 41 percent deficit and Baramulla 38 percent deficit.

Kupwara recorded a comparatively lower deficit of 37 percent, while Ganderbal was the only district to record normal rainfall during the period. Overall, the Kashmir Division recorded a large rainfall deficit during the period from March 1 to March.

Overall, the Kashmir Division received 55.43 mm rainfall against the normal of 115.23 mm, indicating a 51.90% deficit.

In the Jammu Division, rainfall was also below normal in most districts. However, Poonch and Samba recorded normal rainfall, while other districts such as Jammu, Kathua, Ramban and Udhampur remained in the deficit category.

The division recorded 71.12 mm rainfall against the normal of 131.34 mm, showing a 45.85% deficit.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre Srinagar has predicted generally cloudy weather with intermittent light to moderate rain and snowfall over higher reaches across Jammu and Kashmir from March 28 to 30, accompanied by thunder and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph.

The MeT office has also issued an advisory warning of moderate snowfall over a few higher reaches and thunder and lightning at many places, particularly during the night of March 28 to March 30. (Agencies)