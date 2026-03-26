J&K Finance Dept Announces Strict Deadlines For Financial Year-End Payments

JAMMU, Mar 26: In a move to streamline treasury operations before the close of the financial year, the Jammu and Kashmir Finance Department has issued revised, high-priority deadlines for processing bills related to SNA SPARSH schemes.

According to the new Government order, Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) must submit all bills to their respective treasuries by 2:00 PM on March 31, 2026.

Following this, treasuries have a narrow 30-minute window to forward these bills to the Cyber Treasury, with a final cut-off set for 2:30 PM.

The Cyber Treasury is then required to push payment files into the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) by 3:00 PM for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes and 4:00 PM for non-DBT schemes.

These strict timeframes, issued in alignment with Central Government guidelines, aim to ensure all pending payments are cleared before the fiscal year concludes, leaving no room for late submissions.

See Order Copy Click Here…..