J&K Explorer to host AutoX 2.0

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Sept 3: The largest motorsports event in Jammu and Kashmir, called AutoX 2.0, will be organized by J&K Explorer. This event is scheduled to take place on September 9th and 10th at Hotel Aureum Grand in Vijaypur, Samba.

Team Auto-Cross stated this is their second event in three months and their aim is to involve more and more youth towards motorsports in Jammu and Kashmir and they are extending an invitation to the youth of Jammu to join, participate, and experience the thrill of motorsport. This initiative will also provide numerous career prospects for these individuals.

The participants in the competition must be at least 18 years old and must drive their own vehicles. The primary goal of the competition is to persuade competitors to race on the designated track rather than on open roads.

In terms of safety, the event organizers have stated that AutoX 2.0 is being conducted in accordance with the permit, rules, and regulations of the Federation of Motorsport Clubs of India (FMSCI).

The two advanced life support ambulances manned by experienced doctors and fire tenders ready on the track for both days. The enthusiastic young people from Jammu are invited by the organizers of Auto X 2.0 to join and witness this motor sports event, and experience the uniqueness it has to offer, explained by Media Head Roohi Singh.