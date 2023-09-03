Retired police officers highlight grievances

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 3: A monthly meeting of the Retirees Police League District Jammu was held here under the chairmanship of Karanjit Singh, President Retirees Police League District Jammu.

A statement said that the meeting discussed several important issues concerning the retired police officers. Particularly, the issue of discrepancies in salaries and pensions of police personnel of same ranks was discussed threadbare.

The participant officers said that time and again, they have apprised the authorities about the matter but no step has been taken in this regard as on date.

They said that legal notices have also been issued in the past to the Home and the Finance Department “but all in vain.”

They said a representation has also been made to the Principal Secretary Home Department on November 18, 2020 and its correspondence sent to the Finance Commissioner Home Department on October 20, 2022 by the Police Headquarters J&K but their issues remain unaddressed thus far.

The meeting appealed to LG Manoj Sinha to intervene personally in the matter to resolve the issues of the retired police personnel on priority.

The meeting further demanded that medicines be provided to the retired police personnel in police and government hospitals free-of-cost. The meeting was followed by lunch.

Large number of retired police officers including, Ranjit Singh, SR Datta, BL Kaul, VS Kundal, S Mohinder Singh, Kuldip Raj, Kamal Sharma, Yoginder Singh, Daljit Singh, Ajay Punjabi, Mohammad Sadiq, Dhian Singh, Ved Raj Bali, Satpal, and Ashok Kumar participated in the meeting.