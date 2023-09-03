Vibodh urges youth to embrace five pledges for stronger & prosperous Bharat

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Sept 3: BJP J&K General Secretary and former MLC Vibodh Gupta today urged upon the youth to embrace five pledges (Panchpran) with the vision for a stronger and more prosperous Bharat. Vibodh continue the ‘Amrit Kalash Yatra’ under the ‘Meri Mati-Mera Desh’ campaign in RS Pura, Miran Sahib Mandal of District Jammu South.

Addressing the people in RS Pura, Vibodh said that we must dedicate our lives to the following Panchpran, first, we must move forward with grand resolutions and the determination for a ‘developed’ India; second, we should eliminate all remnants of servitude; third, we must take pride in our heritage; fourth, recognize the strength in our unity, and fifth, fulfill our duties as responsible citizens.

Gupta strongly asserted that Bharat, under the leadership of PM Modi, is on its way to becoming a Vishwa Guru (world leader). He called upon the youth to commit the next 25 years of their lives to the nation’s development and the betterment of humanity as a whole.

During the Meri Mati Mera Desh (Amrit Kalash Yatra) campaign all BJP leaders visited the residence of Shaheed Ravi Kumar, a resident of RS Pura, Miran Sahib. BJP leaders honoured the Parents of Martyr Ravi Kumar and collected Soil in Kumbh from their residence. Pertinent to mention, this Soil will be sent to Delhi and it will be used to construct Amrit Vatika commemorating Martyrs.

Ayodhya Gupta said that under the governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the organization of over 2 lakh programs during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav has once again awakened the spirit of patriotism in the entire nation.

Rekha underlined that under these programs inscriptions have been installed in every village of the country, and crores of citizens of the country have taken the pledge of ‘Panch Pran’ which will pave the way to make India great.

Seh Prabhari, Sarpanch and Spokesperson BJP J&K Adv Devraj Sharma, DDC Prof. Gharu Ram Bhagat, BDC Vidhya Mottan, District General Secretary Akash Chopra, Mandal Prabhari Vikram Sharma, Anil Sharma and prominent persons of the area were also present on the occasion.