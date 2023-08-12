J&K Edu Department To Hire ‘Cluster Resource Coordinators’ For Academic Year 2023-24

Jammu, Aug 12: The Jammu and Kashmir Education Department will be hring ‘Cluster Resource Coordinators’ for the academic year 2023-24 to meet the crisis shortage of the faculty in the government run schools.

The Directorate of School Education, Jammu has advertised a notice to hire ‘Cluster Resource Coordinators for teaching support’ for the academic year 2023-24 (till March 31, 2024) for Government High and Higher Secondary Schools.

Official sources said that 748 ‘Cluster Resource Coordinators (teachers) will be recruited in High and Higher Secondary Schools on one-year contract.

They added that 80 teachers are to be appointed in Botany stream, 30 in Chemistry, 15 each in Commerce, Hindi and Computer Science, 75 in economics, 75 in Education, 110 each in Math, English, 10 in Geography, 20 in History, five in Dogri, Sanskrit, 18 in Physics, 40 in Political Science, ten each in Sociology, Statistics, 35 in Urdu and 75 in Zoology.

“After contractual appointments in the colleges, teachers are to be appointed on contract basis in schools on a fixed honorarium,” sources said.

They said that the Directorate of School Education Jammu has started the recruitment process for various subjects for which post graduate aspirants having maximum age limit of 40 years are eligible to apply for the posts.

The last date of filling the application is August 20, 2023, they added. (Agencies)