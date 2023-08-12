Police Booked 3 Wanted Drug Smugglers Under PIT-NDPS Act In Baramulla

Srinagar, Aug 12: Police on Saturday booked three most wanted notorious drug smugglers under Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act, in Jammu Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Acting tough against drug peddlers and to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Baramulla Police booked 3 Most wanted and notorious drug smugglers identified as Khurshid Ahmad Bakshi a resident of Watalpora Tangmarg, Fayaz Ahmad Wani of Dangerpora Baramulla and Bashir Ahmad Ganai of Trikanjan Boniyar under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent Authority.

The booked drug smugglers have been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jail Jammu, police said.

Pertinent to mention that many cases are registered against these drug Smugglers and were involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth of Watalpora Tangmarg, Dangerpora, Heewan, Sheeri, Trikanjan Boniyar and other areas of District Baramulla.

Despite their involvement in many FIR’s they did not mend their activities and were again involved in promoting drug abuse by supplying drugs to local youth. (Agencies)