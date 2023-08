140 Police Officers Selected For Union Home Minister’s Medal For Excellence In Investigation

NEW DELHI, Aug 12: The Union Home Ministry on Saturday announced that 140 police officers, including 15 from the CBI, 12 from the NIA and 10 from Uttar Pradesh, have been selected for this year’s Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation.

The awardees include 22 women officers, according to an official statement.

The medal was constituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation and recognise excellence in investigations. It is announced on August 12 every year.

The Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation for 2023 has been awarded to 140 police personnel, the statement said.

Among the awardees are 15 personnel from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), 12 from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), 10 from Uttar Pradesh, nine each from Kerala and Rajasthan, eight from Tamil Nadu, seven from Madhya Pradesh and six from Gujarat.

The remaining officers are from the other states, Union Territories and organisations.

NAME OF OFFICERS AWARDED “UNION HOME MINISTER’S MEDAL FOR EXCELLENCE IN INVESTIGATION FOR THE YEAR 2023.

S/No. Name & Rank Name of State/ UT/ Organization Shri Ashok Kumar Guntreddi, Circle Inspector Andhra Pradesh Shri Mansuruddin Shaik, Circle Inspector Andhra Pradesh Shri Dhanunjayudu Mallela, Dy.SP Andhra Pradesh Smt. Supraja Korlakunta, Addl. SP Andhra Pradesh Shri Ravi Chandra Upputuri, DSP Andhra Pradesh Shri Surjeet Singh Panesar, DCP Assam Shri Durga Kingkar Kumar, Inspector Assam Shri Ariful Haque, Inspector Assam Smt. M Thadoi Singha, SI Assam Shri Jayant Kant, DIG Bihar Shri Kartikeya Sharma, SP Bihar Shri Santosh Kumar, SP Bihar Shri Rakesh Kumar, DSP Bihar Ms. Neeta Rajput, SI Chhattisgarh Shri Ashirvad Rahatgaonkar, Inspector Chhattisgarh Shri Naveen Borkar, Inspector Chhattisgarh Shri Sunil Joshi, SP Gujarat Shri Sushil Ravindra Agrawal, DCP, IPS Gujarat Shri Virbhadrasinh Mahipatsinh Jadeja, Dy.SP Gujarat Shri Sardarsinh Jivabhai Baria, Inspector Gujarat Shri Nikhil Rameshchandra Brahmbhatt, Inspector Gujarat Shri Hardeepsinh Pratapsinh Zala, Inspector Gujarat Shri Rajesh Kumar, Sub-Inspector Haryana Shri Rakesh Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector Haryana Shri Anil Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector Haryana Shri Pramod Kumar Sinha, Inspector Jharkhand Shri Subhanshu Jain, SP Jharkhand Shri Shankar M Ragi, Dy.SP Karnataka Shri Ramappa B Gutter, Inspector Karnataka Shri Shivaswamy C B, Inspector Karnataka Shri Rudregoud R Patil, Inspector Karnataka Shri P. Suresh, Inspector Karnataka Shri Vaibhav Saxena, SP Kerala Smt. Shilpa Dyavaiah, SP Kerala Shri Zulfiqer M K, Addl. SP Kerala Shri Sajan K, Sub-Inspector Kerala Shri R Ilango, SP Kerala Shri P Rajkumar, ACP Kerala Shri Dinil J K, ACP Kerala Shri K R Biju, Inspector Kerala Shri P Harilal, Inspector Kerala Smt. Anjana Trivedi, Sub-Inspector Madhya Pradesh Shri Ashutosh Shrotriya, Sub-Inspector Madhya Pradesh Shri Shushil Kumar Shukla, Sub-Inspector Madhya Pradesh Ms. Pragya Paradha, Sub-Inspector Madhya Pradesh Shri Rajendra Kumar Chaturvedi, Dy. SP Madhya Pradesh Shri Gaurav Singh Bundela, Inspector Madhya Pradesh Ms. Tarannum Khan, Inspector Madhya Pradesh Shri Pravin Dadaso Ingawale, SP Manipur Smt. Salmay R Marak, Sub-Inspector Meghalaya Shri Lalnuntluanga, Sub-Inspector Mizoram Shri Pravat Kumar Biswal, Dy.SP Odisha Shri Prasant Kumar Sahoo, Inspector Odisha Smt. Durgesh Nandini Mohanty, Inspector Odisha Shri Manas Ranjan Pradhan, Dy.SP Odisha Smt. Kanwardeep Kaur, SSP Punjab Shri Dalbir Singh, DSP Punjab Shri Amit Kumar, ASP Rajasthan Shri Amit Singh Sihag, Inspector Rajasthan Shri Gumana Ram, Dy. SP Rajasthan Shri Gaurav Yadav, Dy. SP Rajasthan Smt. Sajjan Kanwar, Inspector Rajasthan Shri Madan Lal Meena, Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajasthan Shri Khivraj Gurjar, Sub-Inspector Rajasthan Shri Pusa Ram, Head Constable Rajasthan Smt. Poonam Choudhary, Inspector Rajasthan Shri Sher Bahadur Manger, Inspector Sikkim Shri Victor S. John, ACP Tamil Nadu Shri Ponkarthik Kumar R., ASP Tamil Nadu Smt. K. Ramya, Inspector Tamil Nadu Shri A. Ravikumar, Inspector Tamil Nadu Smt. R. Vijaya, Inspector Tamil Nadu Smt. S. Vanitha, Inspector Tamil Nadu Smt. S. Saraswathi, Inspector Tamil Nadu Shri S. Gopalakrishnan, Inspector Tamil Nadu Shri Mekala Thirupathanna, Addl. SP Telangana Shri Rajula Satyanarayana Raju, Dy.SP Telangana Shri Mula Jithender Reddy, Asst. CP Telangana Shri Kammaipalle Mallikarjuna Kirankumar, Dy.SP Telangana Shri Bhupathi Srinivasa Rao, Asst. CP Telangana Shri Rajib Sutradhar, Addl. SP Tripura Shri Manoj Kumar, Sub-Inspector Uttar Pradesh Shri Shyam Bahadur Yadav, Inspector Uttar Pradesh Shri Sanjay Kumar Reddy, Dy.SP Uttar Pradesh Shri Gajendra Pal Singh, DSP Uttar Pradesh Shri Patiram Yadav, Inspector Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogendra Singh, Inspector Uttar Pradesh Shri Sanjay Verma, Dy.SP Uttar Pradesh Shri Arvind Kumar Singh, Sub-Inspector Uttar Pradesh Shri Purnendu Singh, Addl. SP Uttar Pradesh Shri Vipin Kumar Singh, Inspector Uttar Pradesh Shri Bhagwan Singh Mahar, Inspector Uttarakhand Shri Pallab Kumar Ganguly, Inspector West Bengal Shri Gautam Saha, Inspector West Bengal Shri Rana Mishra, Inspector West Bengal Smt. Srabanti Ghosh, Inspector West Bengal Shri Altab Hossain Mollick, Sub-Inspector West Bengal Shri Chinmoy Banerjee, Sub-Inspector West Bengal Shri Susam Mitra, Sub-Inspector West Bengal Shri Tushimoy Das, Sub-Inspector West Bengal Smt. Silpi Singha, Sub-Inspector A&N Islands Shri Jasbir Singh, Dy.SP Chandigarh Shri Siddhartha Kirti Kumar Jain, SDPO Dadra & Nagar Haveli Smt. Hiral Patel, Sub-Inspector Daman & Diu Shri Sanjay Kumar Sain, DCP NCT of Delhi Shri Pramod Joshi, Inspector NCT of Delhi Shri Gajraj Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector NCT of Delhi Shri Tanvir Ashraf, Inspector NCT of Delhi Shri Mujeeb-ul-Rehman, SP (J&K) Ladakh Shri Ameer Bin Mohammed, Sub-Inspector Lakshadweep Shri Narra Chaitanya, SP Puducherry Shri Vidyut Vikash, SP CBI Shri Tathagat Vardan, ASP CBI Shri Mukesh Kumar, DSP CBI Shri Alok Kumar Shahi, DSP CBI Smt. Rubi Choudhary, DSP CBI Shri Deepak Kumar Purohit, DSP CBI Shri Akhil Pandey, DSP CBI Shri Hukam Vir Attri, Inspector CBI Shri Dinesh Kumar, Inspector CBI Shri Zahir Akhtar Ansari, Inspector CBI Smt. Sheetal Arun Shendge, Inspector CBI Shri Kamlesh Chandra Tewari, Inspector CBI Shri Rahul Raj, Inspector CBI Shri Subrahmanyam Lakshmi Venkata Gali, Inspector CBI Shri Santhosh Kumar Arekath, Inspector CBI Shri E Sankara Subramanian, Intelligence Officer NCB Shri Rakesh Kumar, Intelligence Officer NCB Shri C V Subbareddy, SP NIA Shri Vikraman Vasudevan, SP NIA Shri Prashant Anand, SP NIA Shri I.S. Bisht, Dy.SP NIA Shri Vipin Kumar, Dy.SP NIA Shri Krishan Kumar Bhardwaj, Inspector NIA Shri V. Arun Magesh, Inspector NIA Shri Umesh Rai K, Inspector NIA Shri Sonu, Inspector NIA Shri Thiraviam Sreejith, SP NIA Shri G Shiva Vikram, SP NIA Ms. Namrata Ganesh Patil, ASP NIA