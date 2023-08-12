EMPLOYMENT (12-08-2023)

HIRING
1. Manager Accounts/Accountant :
* Minimum Qualification : B. Com
* Minimum 5 years of experience
* Location : Near Audi Showroom, Kunjwani, Jammu
2. Computer Operator :
* Good command on MS Office and Inpage
* Good communication skills and fluency in English.
* Location : Near Audi Showroom, Kunjwani, Jammu.
Post your resume at :
Email: info@rbcgroup.co.in
Whatsapp : 9596699332
Urgent Required
Female Required
Role: Operations and Social Media Assistant
Requirements:
Familiarity with stock market processes
Outstanding communication and organizational skills
Craft and manage engaging social media content across platforms
Foster meaningful client interactions, ensuring top-notch service
Contact us at
Mob. 7889351253
Wanted
Required ITI Diploma Holder in Automobile or Mechanical at Patta Paloura Road, Jammu, Salary Negotiable.
Contact : J.P Nayyar
9419190626
Staff Vacancy
-COMPUTER OPERATORS M/F
-Accountants M/F
Must have Experience
with CA Firm
-Office Helper Pref. Female
9419186298/ caneerajrs@gmail.com
Location: Bahu Plaza, Jammu
REQUIRED
STAFF FOR APPLE TECHNOLOGIES
(1) CCTV Technician- 2 No.
Salary 8000- 12000/-
Qualification – 12th above
(2) Helper/Supporter- 2 No.
Salary 6000-8000/-
Contact or send resume
9858100991
9858801539
email ID- appletechnologies@gmail.com
Wanted
1. Assistant Sales for Modular
Kitchen- 1 no
2.Sales Executive for Luxury Bathroom fitting- 2. No’s
3. Field Executive- 1 no
Candidates with good communication Skills,experience and knowledge of computer,will be preferred.
Please send your resume to
warehouse specialist 4@gmail.com
G4S SECURE SOLUTIONS (INDIA) PVT LTD
URGENT REQUIREMENT SUPERVISOR & GUARD
SUPERVISOR (EX-JCO/EX-SERVICEMAN AGE BELOW 49 YEARS)
SALARY RS 30,000/- AT SONAMARG, KASHMIR
GUARD (EX-SERVICEMAN) 14,800/- AT SAMBA
GUARD (CIVILAIN) = 14,800/- AT BARI BRAHMANA
OTHER BENEFITS: PF-SUPERVISOR 5090/-, GUARD = 2240/-
ESIC BENEFIT: EMPLOYEE FAMILY MEMBER CASUAL LEAVE: 12
EARNED LEAVE: 15 (AFTER COMPLETION OF 1 YEAR)
DIWALI BONUS GRATUITY AFTER 5 YEARS
ACCIDENTAL INSURANCE /DEATH INSURANCE
ADDRESS: 1st Floor, Gurmukh Complex ,Near SBI, National Highway, Kaluchak, Jammu, J&K-180010
Contact No: 9586796187, 7006443997,
9682582370. 9596795180, 9070189895
Required Female Teacher
FOR HELLO KIDS
PLAYWAY SCHOOL
LOWER ROOP NAGAR
CONTACT NO.
9419804144
7889426199
MAID
REQUIRED
For Small Family
at Old Rehari
Mob: 9419153854
REQUIRED
structural engineer required knowing Auto cad min Experience 2-3 years
plz contact 9469389007
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Accountant
A reputed Organization SFSAB is seeking an accountant with 2-3 years of experience in tally, busy, and tax returns. The minimum qualification is graduation.
Interested candidates can email us
at scscbngo@gmail.com or
Call us : 0191-2532786,
90185-20050
Salary Negotiable