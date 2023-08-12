EMPLOYMENT (12-08-2023)

HIRING

1. Manager Accounts/Accountant :

* Minimum Qualification : B. Com

* Minimum 5 years of experience

* Location : Near Audi Showroom, Kunjwani, Jammu

2. Computer Operator :

* Good command on MS Office and Inpage

* Good communication skills and fluency in English.

* Location : Near Audi Showroom, Kunjwani, Jammu.

Post your resume at :

Email: info@rbcgroup.co.in

Whatsapp : 9596699332

Urgent Required

Female Required

Role: Operations and Social Media Assistant

Requirements:

Familiarity with stock market processes

Outstanding communication and organizational skills

Craft and manage engaging social media content across platforms

Foster meaningful client interactions, ensuring top-notch service

Contact us at

Mob. 7889351253

Wanted

Required ITI Diploma Holder in Automobile or Mechanical at Patta Paloura Road, Jammu, Salary Negotiable.

Contact : J.P Nayyar

9419190626

Staff Vacancy

-COMPUTER OPERATORS M/F

-Accountants M/F

Must have Experience

with CA Firm

-Office Helper Pref. Female

9419186298/ caneerajrs@gmail.com

Location: Bahu Plaza, Jammu

REQUIRED

STAFF FOR APPLE TECHNOLOGIES

(1) CCTV Technician- 2 No.

Salary 8000- 12000/-

Qualification – 12th above

(2) Helper/Supporter- 2 No.

Salary 6000-8000/-

Contact or send resume

9858100991

9858801539

email ID- appletechnologies@gmail.com

Wanted

1. Assistant Sales for Modular

Kitchen- 1 no

2.Sales Executive for Luxury Bathroom fitting- 2. No’s

3. Field Executive- 1 no

Candidates with good communication Skills,experience and knowledge of computer,will be preferred.

Please send your resume to

warehouse specialist 4@gmail.com

G4S SECURE SOLUTIONS (INDIA) PVT LTD

URGENT REQUIREMENT SUPERVISOR & GUARD

SUPERVISOR (EX-JCO/EX-SERVICEMAN AGE BELOW 49 YEARS)

SALARY RS 30,000/- AT SONAMARG, KASHMIR

GUARD (EX-SERVICEMAN) 14,800/- AT SAMBA

GUARD (CIVILAIN) = 14,800/- AT BARI BRAHMANA

OTHER BENEFITS: PF-SUPERVISOR 5090/-, GUARD = 2240/-

ESIC BENEFIT: EMPLOYEE FAMILY MEMBER CASUAL LEAVE: 12

EARNED LEAVE: 15 (AFTER COMPLETION OF 1 YEAR)

DIWALI BONUS GRATUITY AFTER 5 YEARS

ACCIDENTAL INSURANCE /DEATH INSURANCE

ADDRESS: 1st Floor, Gurmukh Complex ,Near SBI, National Highway, Kaluchak, Jammu, J&K-180010

Contact No: 9586796187, 7006443997,

9682582370. 9596795180, 9070189895

Required Female Teacher

FOR HELLO KIDS

PLAYWAY SCHOOL

LOWER ROOP NAGAR

CONTACT NO.

9419804144

7889426199

MAID

REQUIRED

For Small Family

at Old Rehari

Mob: 9419153854

REQUIRED

structural engineer required knowing Auto cad min Experience 2-3 years

plz contact 9469389007

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Accountant

A reputed Organization SFSAB is seeking an accountant with 2-3 years of experience in tally, busy, and tax returns. The minimum qualification is graduation.

Interested candidates can email us

at scscbngo@gmail.com or

Call us : 0191-2532786,

90185-20050

Salary Negotiable