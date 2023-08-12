Army Comes In For Praise For Rescuing 16-Year Old Girl Near LoC In J&K

SRINAGAR, Aug 12: The Army on Friday rescued a 16-year-old girl and provided medical aid after she injured herself with an axe at a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, officials said on Saturday.

The girl was identified as Manisha, a resident of Churunda village. While working near Seb Neck area, she accidentally hit herself on the left foot leading to profuse bleeding and a likelihood of getting infected, the Army said.

Officials said the Army received information at around 2.30pm and responding swiftly to it troops of Mike Battalion reached the location which is near the Line of Control and provided first aid to her.

The girl was evacuated to the Battalion’s MI Room and her initial treatment was done. The unit RMO sutured the wound and stabilised the patient, preventing further loss of blood, read the official statement.

Post-treatment, a vehicle took her back to the nearest road head from where she was carried safely to her home by the soldiers.

The timely action and assistance by the Army was widely appreciated by the locals who thanked the troops for their timely intervention and evacuating the child from the inhospitable terrain, officials said. (AGENCIES)