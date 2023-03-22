J&K | Doctors Deliver Baby Amid Tremors In Anantnag Hospital

Srinagar, Mar 21: Doctors at a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district kept their nerve to deliver a baby through lower-segment cesarean section while an earthquake shook the Valley on Tuesday.

“Emergency LSCS (lower-segment cesarean section) was going on at SDH (Sub District Hospital) Bijbehara, Anantnag, during which strong tremors of earthquake were felt.

“Kudos to staff of SDH Bijbehara who conducted the LSCS smoothly and thank god everything is alright,” according to a tweet from the the district’s chief medical officer.

The tweet included a video that showed how the staff focused on the job while everything around them was shaking.

An earthquake of 6.6-magnitude struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, shaking the Valley so violently that residents in many areas rushed out of their homes in search of safety.