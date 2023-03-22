EMPLOYMENT (22-03-2023)

BRIJ CEMENT

REQUIRED

REGIONAL SALES MANAGER

EXPERIENCE 5 YEAR

POST FOR JAMMU/ DODA / UDHAMPUR

POONCH RAJOURI AREA

For UMA CEMENT INDUSTRIES

PLEASE CALL M.NO :- 9906078478, 9419157908

EMAIL: info@brijcement.in

ravinder.kotwal@brijcement.in

Urgently Required

Marketing Executive for a

digital media channel

Experienced candidate will

be given preference.

Salary negotiable as per capability.

Send you detailed CV at

jknteditor@gmail.com

Office of the Principal

Shree Bala Ji World Public School

Tharakalwal, Zone Bhaddu

Fee Structure for the session 2022-23

S.No. Class Annual Charges Monthly Fee

1. 5th `1200/- `450/-

2. 4th `1200/- `450/-

3. 3rd `1200/- `400/-

4. 2nd `1100/- `350/-

5. 1st `1100/- `350/-

6. KG Classes `1000/- `300/-

HOTEL GM

With the blessings of Maa Vaishnodevi Ji, I have worked as General Manager, for around TEN years, in different reputed Hotels of Jammu and especially KATRA. I am a highly educated, matured, honest and disciplined Gentleman, with excellent expertise in maintaining cordial GUEST RELATIONS and Business Development.

If any reputed Hotel has a vacancy for GM, then please do contact me from 11 am to 11 pm at

9103445524.”

Wanted

Wanted a trained and skilled instructor / Driver for training purpose for reputed driving institute salary negotiable.

contact immediately 9419227569 7006579919,9419357569

Urgent Required

1. Sales Executive – 10 Nos.

2. Bank Financial Executive – 05 Nos.

3. Office Boy – 05 Nos. (For 3 Wheelers Electric Rickshaw Showroom

4. Drivers For Car (With Valid Driving Licence LMV) – 04 Nos.

Salary No Bar for Experience Candidates

For E-Rickshaw Co. MINI METRO NARWAL BYE PASS, NEAR TOYOTA SHOWROOM, JAMMU

9419791893

Required

1. General Manager/Captain

(For Restaurant) M/F – 1

2. Swimming Coach (Male/Female) – 1

3. Accountant Cum Manual Billing (Male/Female) – 1

4. Housekeeping Boy (For Gym)- 1

5. Sales Boy (For Book shop) – 2

M/s Sanjay Pen & Sty. Store

Opp. Hari Mandir Rehari Colony, Jammu

C/o Kathi Nation Restaurant

Mob.: 8082160733, 7006797900

VACANCY

Marketing & Sales executive

(Min qualification – Graduate)

For Sanitary, tiles, Modular kitchen showroom

Clerk (for manual work)

Min qualification 12th pass

Trikuta Agencies, opp BSF

Headquarters, Pillar No 74, Paloura, Jammu

Contact- 9906355511, 9419109960

REQUIRED

Experienced Teacher

for

1. Communication Skills

2. Math 10+2

@ Chak Bhalwal

Contact No. 7006783546

email: mem.in.health@gmail.com

REQUIRED

Driver (Having Valid License)

For Shastri Nagar

Male Cook for Chowadhi

Contact :

7780855895/ 9906074199

Requirement

1. Physics for NEET (60k)

2. Telecaller (10k)

Address :

Kachi Chawni, Gandhi Nagar

and Bhatindi Jammu

Contact No.

6006936074, 7670068686

Bright future

consultAncy jammu

Urgent requirement

1. Senior Relationship Manager 5 Male/Female

2. Coordinator Female 02

3. Promotional Senior Relationship Manager 02

Send your CV resume on

bfparamedical@gmail.com

Whatsapp 9622441980, 9797441508