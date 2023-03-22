EMPLOYMENT (22-03-2023)

BRIJ CEMENT
REQUIRED
REGIONAL SALES MANAGER
EXPERIENCE 5 YEAR
POST FOR JAMMU/ DODA / UDHAMPUR
POONCH RAJOURI AREA
For UMA CEMENT INDUSTRIES
PLEASE CALL M.NO :- 9906078478, 9419157908
EMAIL: info@brijcement.in
ravinder.kotwal@brijcement.in
Urgently Required
Marketing Executive for a
digital media channel
Experienced candidate will
be given preference.
Salary negotiable as per capability.
Send you detailed CV at
jknteditor@gmail.com
Office of the Principal
Shree Bala Ji World Public School
Tharakalwal, Zone Bhaddu
Fee Structure for the session 2022-23
S.No. Class Annual Charges Monthly Fee
1. 5th `1200/- `450/-
2. 4th `1200/- `450/-
3. 3rd `1200/- `400/-
4. 2nd `1100/- `350/-
5. 1st `1100/- `350/-
6. KG Classes `1000/- `300/-
HOTEL GM
With the blessings of Maa Vaishnodevi Ji, I have worked as General Manager, for around TEN years, in different reputed Hotels of Jammu and especially KATRA. I am a highly educated, matured, honest and disciplined Gentleman, with excellent expertise in maintaining cordial GUEST RELATIONS and Business Development.
If any reputed Hotel has a vacancy for GM, then please do contact me from 11 am to 11 pm at
9103445524.”
Wanted
Wanted a trained and skilled instructor / Driver for training purpose for reputed driving institute salary negotiable.
contact immediately 9419227569 7006579919,9419357569
Urgent Required
1. Sales Executive – 10 Nos.
2. Bank Financial Executive – 05 Nos.
3. Office Boy – 05 Nos. (For 3 Wheelers Electric Rickshaw Showroom
4. Drivers For Car (With Valid Driving Licence LMV) – 04 Nos.
Salary No Bar for Experience Candidates
For E-Rickshaw Co. MINI METRO NARWAL BYE PASS, NEAR TOYOTA SHOWROOM, JAMMU
9419791893
Required
1. General Manager/Captain
(For Restaurant) M/F – 1
2. Swimming Coach (Male/Female) – 1
3. Accountant Cum Manual Billing (Male/Female) – 1
4. Housekeeping Boy (For Gym)- 1
5. Sales Boy (For Book shop) – 2
M/s Sanjay Pen & Sty. Store
Opp. Hari Mandir Rehari Colony, Jammu
C/o Kathi Nation Restaurant
Mob.: 8082160733, 7006797900
VACANCY
Marketing & Sales executive
(Min qualification – Graduate)
For Sanitary, tiles, Modular kitchen showroom
Clerk (for manual work)
Min qualification 12th pass
Trikuta Agencies, opp BSF
Headquarters, Pillar No 74, Paloura, Jammu
Contact- 9906355511, 9419109960
REQUIRED
Experienced Teacher
for
1. Communication Skills
2. Math 10+2
@ Chak Bhalwal
Contact No. 7006783546
email: mem.in.health@gmail.com
REQUIRED
Driver (Having Valid License)
For Shastri Nagar
Male Cook for Chowadhi
Contact :
7780855895/ 9906074199
Requirement
1. Physics for NEET (60k)
2. Telecaller (10k)
Address :
Kachi Chawni, Gandhi Nagar
and Bhatindi Jammu
Contact No.
6006936074, 7670068686
Bright future
consultAncy jammu
Urgent requirement
1. Senior Relationship Manager 5 Male/Female
2. Coordinator Female 02
3. Promotional Senior Relationship Manager 02
Send your CV resume on
bfparamedical@gmail.com
Whatsapp 9622441980, 9797441508