J&K DGP Sanctions Over Rs 1.7 Cr Special Welfare Relief, Exgratia Relief To PP

Srinagar, Sep 14: An amount of over Rs 1.7 crore was sanctioned by the DGP Jammu and Kashmir here on Tuesday to the next of kin(NoK) of deceased police personnel (PP) and Special Police Officers (SPO) in the state.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that the DGP had sanctioned Rs 90 lakh as Special Welfare Relief in favour of 6 police personnel and SPOs and Rs 17.50 lakh exgratia payment in favour of dependents and legal heirs of a martyred SPO.

He said the DGP had sanctioned Rupees 17.50 lakh ex-gratia relief in favour of the next of kins of SPO Fayaz Ahmad Bhat who attained martyrdom in a militant attack at his native village during the while he was working for the police department.

He said a special welfare relief of Rs 20 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents and legal heirs of deceased police personnel Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Tarseem Singh, Head Constable (HC Atta Mohammad, Selection Grade Constable (SgCt) Tara Chand, and Firdous Ahmad who died while in service due to health-related issues.

Besides a special relief of Rs 5 lakh each has also been sanctioned in favour of the next of kin of deceased SPOs Ajit Singh and Birbal who died due to illness during the course of their engagement with the department.

Out of this amount (special welfare relief) Rs one lakh each has already been paid to the families and NoKs for performing the last rites as immediate relief by the Police Headquarter (PHQ) through their concerned units/Districts. The financial assistance has been given out of Contributory Police Welfare Fund.

Police Headquarters is running many schemes for the welfare of its personnel and their families. There are also schemes for the wards of police personnel and SPOs. Besides, there are schemes for the NoKs of martyrs, their wards and also for the retired police personnel and their spouses, he said. (Agencies)