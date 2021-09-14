Vaishno Devi Shrine Board CEO facilitates Tokyo Paralympians

Jammu, Sep 15: Chief Executive Officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday facilitated two para-archers Rakesh Kumar and Jyoti Baliyan for Tokyo Paralympics, 2021 participation at SMVD Sports Complex, Katra in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Bothe the archers are trainees of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board’s Sports Complex.

Rakesh put up a good fight in the high-intensity encounter against the strong Chinese Archer in the quarter final compound Archery Section of the Tokyo Paralympics games but lost marginally. Jyoti Baliyan in the women’s individual open ranking round finished at 15th position.

The duo also made it to quarter finals of the mixed team event but after a tough fight lost in a close match with the Turkish players.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, who is also the Chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board congratulated both the sports persons for their performance.

Dr. Ashok Bhan, Member, Shrine Board and Chairman of Governing Council of Shrine Board’s Sports Complex also extended his congratulations to both the participants for representing the country in the Tokyo Paralympics.

The CEO while congratulating both the sports persons added that the Shrine Board’s support extended towards sports is being appreciated and it is a matter of pride that players nurtured at SMVD Sports Complex are putting Jammu and Kashmir on the world map.

SMVDSB Archery Academy is accredited under Khelo India by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India.

On this occasion, the CEO also inaugurated two electronic shooting ranges, one for rifle and one for Pistol. Earlier, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sports Complex Katra has setup a 10 mtr shooting range in the year 2016 for the shooters who are getting coaching at Sports Complex under the guidance of experts. In the short span of five years, the shooters trained from the Sports Complex have won a number of medals /awards at State and National level competitions. After the setup of Electronic Shooting Ranges Shrine Board shall be having one of the best shooting ranges in the J&K UT.