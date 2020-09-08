J&K Casual Labour United Front demands regularization of all daily wagers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: Seeking regularization of the serving daily wagers before fresh recruitment in all the departments and implementation of Minimum Wage Act, Jammu and Kashmir Casual Labour United Front has announced a protest march to Governor House at Srinagar on September 23 to press for their demands.

Decision in this regard was taken during a meeting of the Front office bearers, held here today under the leadership of president Tanveer Hussain.

Talking to media persons after the meeting, the Front leaders highlighted the grievances and demands of the casual workers, who have been serving various departments since years but not getting even regular wages.

“About 61000 workers were engaged by the Government in different departments like PHE, Forest, PWD, I&FC, PDD, Tawi Golf Course, Water Testing Laboratory, JMC etc during the last two decades for smooth functioning of the Government work. However, these workers never paid regular wages,” said Tanveer Hussain.

He lamented that because of no regular wages, families of these workers are at the verge of starvation but the authorities at the helm of affairs never bothered about these grievances .

“Now, when the J&K UT Government has announced to recruit about 50 thousand employees in different categories, including 10 thousand in Class IV cadre by direct recruitment, we demand that these workers must be regularized first,” he said.

The Front leader said that ignoring the interests of the workers, who are waiting for their regularization for a long time, will straightway be injustice and invite harsh repercussions. “Even during COVID-19 period, these workers attended to their duties with full dedication and devotion abiding by the guidelines and instructions of the Government,” said the president.

Reiterating the demand for regularization of all the workers under SRO-64 and implementation of Minimum Wages Act, the Front president said that under the compelling circumstances and insensitive attitude of the Government, they have no alternative other than to adopt agitational path for their demands.

The meeting was attended by Deepak Gupta, Lucky Chidha, Amar Mooman, Davinder Singh, Sher Singh, Abdul Gani, Bilal Ahmad and others.