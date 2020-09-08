Congress Councillors demand resignation of Mayor for ‘corruption in JMC’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: Alleging corruption in the local body, Congress Councillors of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) have demanded resignation of the Mayor.

In a press conference here today JMC Councillor, Gaurav Chopra referred to the recent CBI raids at JMC and said, when the Councillors raised questions about corruption in general house meetings of JMC, the Mayor used to get up to say that some Councillors are defaming JMC without any reason and do not allow the House to run.

He also said that from the very beginning they have been raising questions about illegal buildings being built in the city. Click here to watch video

“Now when everything is closed, the cost of the transport wing of JMC is many times larger which is pointing towards the scams and we have no hesitation in saying that all this is known to the Mayor,” Chopra claimed appealing to the LG to direct the JMC to explain why the CBI raid took place in its premises.

He said, while BJP is being accused of grabbing the land of temples today it came to fore few months back that former ministers and MLAs of BJP were accused of illegal possession of land and some cases have also been registered against them.

Speaking on the occasion Congress Chief Whip in JMC, Dwarka Chaudhary claimed that BJP along with JMC officials are looting the Corporation fiercely and none is telling where the money is coming from and where it is being spent.

He asked the Mayor to put the JMC house in order else he has no right to continue on the post.

Other Councillors Rachpal Bhardwaj and Amit Gupta also talked on corruption in JMC.