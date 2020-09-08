Make Dogri a compulsory subject in educational institutions: Shiv Sena

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: Make Dogri a compulsory subject in all the educational institutions of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

This was demanded by UT President of Shiv Sena Jammu and Kashmir Manish Sahni while interacting with media persons here today.

While welcoming the inclusion of Dogri as official languages in Jammu and Kashmir, Sahni has appealed to the Government to take further measures to promote Dogri language.

He said mere inclusion of Dogri in official languages does not solve the purpose.

Sahni appealed to the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to make Dogri a compulsory subject in schools, colleges and universities and also to ensure employment opportunities.

“Dogri language needs to be given due recognition on the ground. Dogri should be taught as a compulsory subject in all educational institutions in Jammu and Kashmir. Apart from this, cultural and literary programs should be organized on monthly basis in every educational institution to promote this language”, he demanded.

Sahni said that the future of students studying Dogri as higher education will have to be secured. He said that Dogri language has been continuously neglected in the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State.

He said that the administration and Education Department need to issue appropriate and strict instructions to promote Dogri language.

He hoped that with adequate efforts of Government, the Dogri language will reach its destination at the earliest.

Among others present were President Women Wing Meenakshi Chibber, Working President Ashwani Gupta, General Secretary Vikas Bakshi and Secretary Raj Singh.