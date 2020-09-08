Panthers Party protests in support of daily wagers regularization

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Sept 8: Panthers Party (PP) workers today protested against the Government outside the party office here , demanding an early regularization of daily wagers working in various departments of Jammu and Kashmir UT.

The protest was led by former Minister and MLA, Yashpal Kundal. He said that in many Government departments of Jammu and Kashmir UT, daily salaried people have been providing their selfless services for many years, but they have not been regularized till date, due to which there is a great anger among their families.

Yashpal Kundal said that the Government has issued notification for recruitment in various departments but these workers who served the Government for 20 to 25 years in various departments have not been regularized till date. In support of their demand the Panthers Party protested today and cautioned the Government that if it does not regularize the daily wagers then the party would launch a massive agitation.

District president, Samba Rajeshwar Singh, Shiv Charan Singh, Sarpanch Somnath, Jangveer Singh, Sarpanch Pradeep Lalotra, Sarpanch Krishna Chand, Puran Chand, Mohan Lal, Subhash Chadhaka, Councilor Maheshwar Raj, Councilor Indu Jamwal, Rajni Sambyal , Ramesh Chandra, Ramesh Singh, Nand Lal, Ashok Kumar, Councilor Raj Singh and Councilor Narinder Singh also participated in the dharna.