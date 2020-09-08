Duroflex launches India’s first antiviral mattress protector

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: Duroflex launched a first-of-its-kind innovation “Duro Safe Mattress Protector”–India’s first antiviral mattress protector powered by Swiss technology HeiQ Viroblock, which can kill 99.99 per cent virus and bacteria within minutes.

The HeiQ Viroblock technology uses silver ions and vesicles to neutralise viruses on contact. It has been tested on over 94 viruses and found to deactivate them within minutes. Additionally, this protector is also 100 per cent waterproof, anti-dust mite, hypoallergenic and safe for skin, making it a complete hygiene solution to keep all Indian homes safe and protected.

Commenting on the launch, Mathew Chandy, MD, Duroflex, said, “Innovation has always been at the core of our business. Duroflex aims to improve the lives of all Indians by providing well designed sleep solutions. With Duroflex Duro Safe antiviral mattress protector, we have elevated the layer of protection and safety needed for our most intimate space–our bedrooms.”

Speaking about the mattress, Mohanraj J, President Duroflex said, “As a 100 per cent Made in India brand, our aim is that every Indian household is protected by Duroflex Duro Safe. We consciously took a decision to incorporate HeiQ Viroblock technology in our mattress protector instead of our mattresses thereby making the solution more accessible. Our Antiviral mattress protector can be put on any existing mattress making it a simple and easy add on solution.”

Talking about the HeiQ Viroblock technology, Carlo Centonze, Co-Founder and CEO of HeiQ said, “HeiQ is a leader in textile innovation creating some of the most effective, durable and high-performance textile technologies. At HeiQ our team of experts is involved in constant R&D to develop innovative products that are focused on comfort and safety. Our collaboration with Duroflex is very special to us as this for the first time, our Viroblock technology is being used in an intimate space, that too during a critical time like sleeping.”

The Duro Safe Mattress Protector is available in four sizes to fit every mattress size–Single, Double, Queen and King. Starting at Rs 2099 for a single size, the anti-viral mattress protector will be available at all Duroflex retail outlets across the country and can be shopped online on the brand website www.duroflexworld.com. It is also be available on leading e-commerce portals like Amazon and Flipkart. Duroflex (@duroflexworld) is the only sleep solutions brand to go beyond conventional mattress counters and portals and make their antiviral protectors available in health and medical outlets as well.