J&K Branch of IIPA awarded as best regional branch by VP

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Oct 31: The Jammu and Kashmir Branch of the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) has achieved a remarkable accolade, being recognized as the best regional branch of the IIPA.

As per a statement, Vice-President (VP) of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, conferred the prestigious honour on J&K IIPA at the 69th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the IIPA in New Delhi today.

Dr Ashok Bhan, the Patron of the J&K IIPA; BR Sharma, serving as Chairman; Prof Alka Sharma, Honorary General Secretary; Dr Anil Gupta, Joint Secretary; and Jatin, representing J&K IIPA, received the award, it said.

Dr Ashok Bhan and BR Sharma extended their congratulations to the Executive Committee and all members of the J&K IIPA. Earlier, Prof Alka Sharma proposed that the J&K Branch of IIPA be designated as a modern branch, emphasizing its contemporary significance.

The history of the J&K Regional Branch of the IIPA dates back to the 1980s, marked by the pioneering efforts of the late Veeranna Aivalli. The recent award is a culmination of a lengthy journey of contributions from dedicated civil servants and academics.

Among the notable contributors are recipients of the Paul H Appleby awards for their significant contributions to public administration, including Veeranna Aivalli, Dr SS Bloeria, Dr Ashok Bhan, Er JBS Johar and AM Watali.

It is worth mentioning that the Vice-President of India holds the position of President of the Indian Institute of Public Administration, with Dr Jitendra Singh as the Chairman of the Executive Committee of the IIPA, and SN Tripathi as the Director General of the IIPA.