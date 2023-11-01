Minorities received focussed attention in PM Govt: Khatana

Excelsior Correspondent

POKHRAN(Rajasthan), Oct 31: Bharatiya Janata Party, MP Rajya Sabha, Gulam Ali Khatana today said that under Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s regime minorities benefitted the most as special schemes were introduced for their socio-economic and political empowerment.

He further said that Prime Minister’s 15 point programme for the welfare of minority communities proved to be a game changer as number of minority candidates in various sectors saw an upward increase. The 15 point programme is an overarching programme which covers various schemes/initiatives of the participating ministries/departments with an aim to ensure that the underprivileged and weaker sections of six Centrally notified minority communities have equal opportunities for availing the various Government Welfare Schemes and contribute to the overall socio-economic development of the country.

Addressing various public meetings in Pokhran Assembly constituency in support of the BJP candidate Mahat Pratappuri Ji Maharani, Khatana said that programme ensured an equitable share for minorities in economic activities and employment, through existing and new schemes, enhanced credit support for self-employment, and recruitment to State and Central Government jobs, improving the conditions of living of minorities by ensuring an appropriate share for them in infrastructure development schemes and prevention and control of communal disharmony and violence.

He said that under the programme, various schemes/initiatives are implemented by various Ministries/Departments of the Central Government throughout the country (including Kerala and Rajasthan), for the welfare of notified minorities which included Muslims also.

Khatana said that schemes education empowerment, skill development, easy loans provided much needed impetus to minorities for integration in the national mainstream. He said that in education sector Government introduced scholarship schemes like Pre-Matric Scholarship, Post-Matric Scholarship and Merit-cum-Means Based Scholarship, Maulana Azad National Fellowship Scheme, provides financial assistance to students from notified minority communities, to pursue higher education such as M.Phil and Ph.D.

In addition, the Maulana Azad Education Foundation implemented the scheme viz. Begum Hazrat Mahal National Scholarship for meritorious girls belonging to minorities studying in Classes IX to XII.

Under Naya Savera – free coaching and allied scheme which aims to enhance skills and knowledge of students and candidates from minority communities where total annual family income is less than Rs. 6 lakh to get employment in Government Sector/ Public Sector Undertaking, jobs in private sector and admission in reputed institutions in technical and professional courses at under-graduate and post-graduate levels, added MP Khatana.