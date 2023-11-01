Dr Jitendra addresses IIPA General Body, invokes vision for India at 2047

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Oct 31: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also National Chairman Indian Institute of Public administration (IIPA), has said that the IIPA will work for fulfilling the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India at 2047. The institution focuses on Capacity Building of Civil Servants, raising awareness and imparting education to help implement the flagship programmes of the Government, said Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also the Chairman of IIPA.

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, was addressing the 69th Annual Meeting of the General Body of IIPA in New Delhi today.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the IIPA has reoriented itself according to the norms of the contemporary times, growing both horizontally and vertically in the recent years.

“Today the IIPA has devised specialized courses for the Armed Forces officers and also the members of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) while its training programmes now include the IAS probationers and senior Central Services officers as also the Assistant Section Officers (ASOs),” he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the IIPA has also contributed to formulating the Mission Karmayogi Prarambh and preparing more than 500 videos on the iGOT platform on the basis of scientific module of upgrading skills. The IIPA is also preparing documentation of the Rozgar Melas.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, in the last couple of years the IIPA has also been instrumental in integrating all the other institutions that have the similar mandate. They are also closely associated with the Capacity Building Commission, NBSAA, DoPT, DARPG and the autonomous training institutes across the country.

“Their reach out has increased in keeping with the Prime Minister’s vision of governance,” he said.

All this is helping impart skills to ensure that the employees reorient themselves from being “rule to role” based Karmayogis, he said.

Urging use of technology for delivery of Services to Citizens, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the various branches of IIPA spread across the country will churn out “the torchbearers of Prime Minister’s vision for Governance, which is that of Transparency, Accountability, Citizen-centricity.”

Dr Jitendra Singh said, in the last almost 9-10 years, under PM Modi leadership, the Government has undertaken some path-breaking initiatives like doing away with Interviews in lower grade recruitment process, conducting SSC exams in 13 languages with plans to roll out exams in all 22 Scheduled Languages so that nobody suffers disadvantage due to language barriers.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, Technology is an important tool in improving Services as deployed in the Integrated CPGRAMS portal and Face Recognition Technology being rolled out by Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, IIPA will be the catalyst instrument in grooming the youth of today to be the architects during Amritkaal to transform India into Viksit Bharat@2047.