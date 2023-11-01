Lt Governor inaugurates Jhelum Riverfront

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 31: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the Jhelum Riverfront (Right Bank) Zero Bridge to the General Post Office (GPO), today.

The riverfront has been upgraded as a pedestrian and cycling promenade along with parks, and public plazas equipped with public amenities like toilets, seating spaces, and high-quality lighting to the people.

The Lt Governor congratulated the Srinagar Smart City Limited for providing a distinct identity to the city’s rich heritage through the prestigious Jhelum Riverfront project.

Srinagar Smart City Limited is also shifting electric and telecommunication utility cables underground in order to make the riverfront a wire-free public space.

Earlier in the month of May this year, the Lt Governor had inaugurated the 6 km-long stretch of the Jhelum Rajbagh Riverfront which was developed into world-class public space with facilities like walkways, cycling, green space, universal access and numerous activities along the way. The Jhelum Riverfront has become a model of urban excellence and a major attraction for tourists as well as the locals.

Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor, SMC; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Athar Amir Khan, CEO Srinagar Smart City; Mohammad Aijaz, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and senior officers were present.

Meanwhile, LG visited the Handicraft and Handloom Exhibition at Kashmir Haat, today.

He inspected the stalls put up by the Artisans and women entrepreneurs of Self-Help Groups showcasing variety of their creative products.

The Lt Governor appreciated the creativity and ingenuity of all the craftspeople and their dedicated service to preserve and promote artistic heritage of Jammu Kashmir.

Vikramjit Singh, Commissi-oner Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and senior officers were also present.