J&K Bank wins ‘Gold’ at Infosys Finacle Innovation Awards 2023

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 27: Continuing with its outstanding performance, J&K Bank has won accolades at Infosys Finacle Innovation Awards – 2023 by winning ‘Gold Award’ under the category of Process innovation in Small Bank segment.

Notably, it was the 8th edition of the Awards that recognized outstanding innovation initiatives from across the world in ten distinct categories.

General Manager & Divisional Head (ROI) Rakesh Koul received the trophy on behalf of the Bank for ‘fully automated bulk parallel processing of pension transactions with significantly reduced execution-time’ during the award ceremony held in Mumbai.

While congratulating the entire staff for the international achievement, Bank’s MD & CEO Baldev Prakash said, “With Eid jubilations already in the air, the golden recognition of the Bank’s process innovation at such an internationally prestigious platform has added further radiance to our collective delight. Besides, I feel very happy to see our IT-led initiatives leading the bank’s transformational journey and receiving such impressive acknowledgment.”

“As a forward-looking financial institution, I believe that such honours will boost our commitment further to provide efficient, secure and convenient banking services to our valued clients across the country in digital as well as traditional domains for enhanced banking experience”, he added.

Meanwhile, in his comments on the innovations nominated for the awards program, CEO Infosys Finacle Sanat Rao said “The Infosys Finacle Innovation Awards 2023 celebrates banks that prioritize innovation-led digital transformation. The nominees and winners in the awards program exemplify the relentless pursuit of the participating banks in delivering enhanced value to their customers and stakeholders. I extend my warmest congratulations to all the recognized banks and wish them continued success in 2023 and beyond.