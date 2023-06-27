Bukhari calls on Shah, urges to facilitate necessary CBMs

* Demands release of religious leaders

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 27: Former minister and Apni Party president Syed Mohd Altaf Bukhari today called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss various crucial matters concerning the economic, administrative and political issues of the Jammu and Kashmir.

“The discussion between the two leaders focused on a wide range of issues, aiming to enhance prevailing peace, foster development, improve governance and address the political dynamics in the region,” a party spokesman said.

During the meeting, Bukhari provided a comprehensive appraisal to Shah regarding the existing state of peace and harmony in Jammu and Kashmir. He told the Home Minister that J&K people have played a significant role in maintaining peace, demonstrating their commitment to a peaceful environment. He also conveyed that the people are eager to contribute even more to strengthen the ongoing peace process, as they aspire to reap the benefits that come with an enhanced state of peace, he added.

However, Bukhari made an urgent appeal to the Union Home Minister, stressing the need for New Delhi to take immediate Confidence-Building Measures (CBMs) to further bolster the prevailing public sentiment.

In particular, he recommended two significant actions: the release of prominent religious leaders ahead of the upcoming Eid and the timely announcement of Assembly polls in the Union Territory (UT).

” The release of prominent religious leaders, including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Moulana Abdul Rasheed Dawoodi and Moulana Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri, will further fill the environment with a spirit of positivity. These influential figures possess the ability to play an important role in helping eradicate social evils, including the prevailing drug abuse in the Valley. The long-awaited announcement of assembly polls in the region would instill a sense of political empowerment among the people. These measures would not only foster a positive atmosphere but will also signify the government’s commitment to empowering the people and upholding democratic processes in Jammu and Kashmir,” the Apni Party chief conveyed to the Home Minister.