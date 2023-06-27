SC upheld NGT clearance for HC complex at Raika: Bar Association

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 27: Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association Jammu today said that Supreme Court of India has already upheld the National Green Tribunal (NGT) clearance for construction of new complex of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court in Raika area of Jammu.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO

Addressing press conference, President of the Bar Association Senior Advocate Vikram Sharma said, “in 2019 the National Green Tribunal while dealing with a petition titled Aavin Kumar Chadgal and Another Versus Government of J&K sought details from all the relevant quarters about felling of trees for the construction of High Court complex”.

“The NGT after analyzing the data of all the concerned departments observed that compliance of all the mandatory provisions of the relevant laws has been ensured in respect of this project and accordingly the project was cleared”, he said, adding “against the order of the NGT some people knocked the doors of the Supreme Court which was dismissed by the Apex Court with an observation that there was no merit in the appeals”.

“Once the Apex Court of the country has approved the project there is no justification behind opposition of the project”, he said, adding “Supreme Court has already made it clear that against any judicial order there cannot be any public protest but judicial remedy can be adopted”.