Modi Govt always kept ‘India first’, set challenging targets to achieve: Tejasvi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 27: As India marks nine years of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s Government, ‘Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan’ has been the cornerstone of the BJP Government which has led to upliftment of crores of people across India. This was stated by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president and MP, Tejasvi Surya who is on two day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the media, at the sidelines of a massive rally organised by BJYM here at Trikuta Nagar today, Tejasvi Surya said that the Modi Government has completed nine years at the Center and they have been dedicated to bring about development which is inclusive, progressive and sustainable.

“The focus has not been just to create employment opportunities for youth but also to build entrepreneurship, transforming the youth from job seekers to job creators. New AIIMS have been build to strengthen the health sector, developmental projects have been taken up to improve the lives of the people”, he said.

Unlike earlier when people were risk averse and opted for salaried jobs, the youth today is raring to go because of the conducive policy environment. As India enters Amrit Kaal, its demographic dividend is uniquely poised to usher in an era of rapid social, economic, and technological innovation and advancement.

The Government in the last nine years has been fully committed to supporting the youth in all its goals and endeavours.

During a programme in Jammu, BJP leaders talked about the way PM Modi has brought the politics of development – Vikasvaad – into the mainstream, making it the focal point around which political discourse and policy action now revolves.

“Since assuming office in 2014, PM Modi has remained firm in his resolve of keeping ‘India first’ in every policy formulation and action. This resolve is evident in the Government’s handling of both external and internal security, economic management, empowerment schemes for marginalised groups, efforts at cultural conservation”, said BJP UT president, Ravinder Raina.

State president BJYM Jammu Kashmir Arun Prabhat said that Prime Minister, Modi’s Government has always believed in setting challenging targets, and achieving them before the set deadline. “Since assuming office, Narendra Modi has embarked on a transformative journey, steering the nation toward a new era of progress and development. Through his visionary leadership, dynamic policies, and tireless efforts, PM has propelled India to unprecedented heights across various sectors, igniting hope and transforming the lives of millions of Indians”, he said. The Government’s efforts to extend welfare provisioning and poverty alleviation have received recognition from global institutions.

Earlier, the Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya was accorded a warm welcome in the City of Temples as a grand bike rally commenced from Jammu Airport Satwari and concluded at the BJP Office in Trikuta Nagar. Arun Prabhat, president BJYM, received the national president at Jammu Airport and accompanied him throughout the rally up to the party Headquarters. Tejasvi Surya honoured young achievers and businesmaen during the Intellectuals meet held at Brig Rajinder Singh Auditorium in Jammu University.

During the Intellectual Meet, Tejasvi Surya emphasized the crucial role played by the youth in shaping the future of the country.

Others who spoke on the occasion included national media head BJYM, Amandeep Singh, Prabhari BJYM Munish Sharma, Seh-Prabhari, Ajay Vaid & others.