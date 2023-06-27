LG reviews Traffic management, Mobility Plan for Amarnath Yatra

Calls for time slots for movement

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 27: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high level meeting with the senior officials of police and civil administrations to review traffic management and comprehensive mobility plan during Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

He directed for Zone-wise traffic planning on the National Highway-44 in close coordination with concerned departments, district administrations, SSPs and Traffic Police to ensure smooth traffic, parking and pedestrian operations.

“Time slots for the movement of convoys, livestock, vehicles carrying essential items and horticulture produce should be notified. Strict enforcement of Traffic Advisories, Schedules and cutoff timings must be ensured,” Sinha directed the officials.

Traffic Police, NHAI, BRO and other agencies should also deploy more men and machinery to respond to real-time event and to mitigate the effects of a breakdown, he added.

The Lt Governor instructed the officials of the Traffic Police to utilize Integrated Command and Control Centres for effective traffic, transit and travel demand management.

He directed the Divisional Commissioners and ADGPs to overall supervise the traffic management in their respective divisions.

The meeting also discussed utilization of Mughal Road, alternate routes, public utilities along Mughal Road and traffic management at Pahalgam and Sonamarg.

Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP gave a detailed briefing on the action plan for the Yatra.

RK Goyal, ACS Home; Dilbag Singh, DGP; Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary, Public Works (R&B); Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, CEO, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board; ADGPs; Divisional Commissioners; Deputy Commissioners; SSPs and senior officers attended the meeting.