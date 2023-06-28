J&K | 3 Bangladeshis Arrested In Pulwama ATM Theft Case

SRINAGAR, Jun 28: The Pulwama Police on Tuesday arrested three Bangladeshi nationals in connection with the burglary of an ATM machine installed near the Government Degree College. According to the officials, the three accused have been identified as Suman Mal, Farooq Ahmad and Mohd Ibrahim, all residents of Bangladesh.

As per specific information, the theft took place near the government degree college in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on April 8, 2023. Taking into account the gravity of the crime, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Pulwama, was constituted to ensure the expeditious investigation of the case, said the officials.

The Officials also added that “During the investigation, the Police team analysed digital data evidence besides a meticulous investigation of circumstantial pieces of evidence. After strenuous questioning, the suspects confessed to the commission of the crime, said the officials.

Subsequent to their disclosure, the stolen ATM machine was recovered from an orchard dumped in a pit at Dogam Kakapora, said the officials. The suspects also revealed that they had committed such ATM thefts in Pampore and other places too over the past years.

It was also ascertained that the accused gang of thieves from Bangladesh started operating in South Kashmir at the beginning of this year, said officials. Persistent and focused examination of suspects resulted in identifying a group of international thieves from Bangladesh who had committed such types of crimes in the past also, they said.

The Police have also used the service of a private detective to unearth the gang, they further said. “An investigation is ongoing and efforts are being undertaken to nab the other accomplices as well,” stated the officials.

The officials added that a First Information Report (FIR) had been registered into the case under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A case has been registered under sections 380 and 457 of the IPC at the Pulwama Police Station, they said. (Agencies)