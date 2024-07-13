J&K Bank hosts HNI customer meets in Jammu, Kathua

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 12: In a strategic move to deepen engagement with its high-value clientele, J&K Bank hosted two High Net-worth Individual (HNI) customer meetings in Jammu and Kathua.

These meetings aimed to gather feedback and suggestions on the bank’s products and services, ensuring alignment with the high standards set by the Bank.

Chaired by MD & CEO Baldev Prakash, the interactive sessions saw participation from a distinguished group of HNI clients.

The events were also attended by Executive Director of the Bank Sudhir Gupta, General Manager (Credit) Ashutosh Sareen, General Manager & Divisional Head (Jammu) Sunit Kumar, Zonal Head (Jammu) Rajesh Dubey, Zonal Head (Kathua) Sanjeev Kumar, DGM (Law) Vinod Kumar Sharma, and other senior bank officers.

Addressing the HNI clients, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash emphasized their importance to the bank’s success and growth.

“Engaging directly with you allows us to understand your evolving needs and tailor our services to meet your expectations. This interaction underscores our commitment to nurturing strong and lasting relationships with our esteemed clients,” he said.

He assured attendees that the bank will continue to deliver superior banking experiences and announced plans for similar sessions across other operational areas.

Executive Director Sudhir Gupta highlighted the value of direct feedback from HNI clients in shaping the bank’s strategies and delivering personalized banking solutions.

He expressed gratitude for the trust and support shown by these clients, which he attributed to the bank’s service excellence.

In his welcome address, GM & Divisional Head (Jammu) Sunit Kumar noted the significant transformation in the bank’s outlook and operations under the leadership of MD & CEO Baldev Prakash.

He described the customer meet as a celebration of trust and an expression of gratitude for the shared journey with the bank’s valued clients.

During the question-and-answer sessions, participants commended the bank’s turnaround and transformation in both functioning and performance.

They freely voiced concerns, raised queries, shared experiences, and provided valuable feedback on the bank’s offerings. MD Baldev Prakash along with top management, patiently listened to these concerns and assured clients that their feedback would be incorporated into the bank’s policy formulation, within regulatory guidelines.

The events also included discussions on future banking trends, digital transformation and personalized financial solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of HNI clients.

The meetings concluded with a vote of thanks from General Manager (Credit) Ashutosh Sareen, who extended gratitude to the HNI clients for their participation and valuable insights.