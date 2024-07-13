Jugal, others inaugurate mobile accessories showroom

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 12: Focussing on the need of technology and dependence of our daily lives on smart phones, Jugal Kishore Sharma MP Lok Sabha said that Mobile, today, is not a luxury, but a necessity, which we should use very wisely.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, accompanied by Sanjay Kumar Baru, senior leader BJP and Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, media Incharge, J&K BJP inaugurated JMB enterprises, a Landmark Mobile Accessories Showroom, on Kamala Palace Road, Opposite Sleepwell Gallery, Near Poonch House, Talab Tillo here, today.

BJP State secretaries Ayodhya Gupta and Tariq Keen, Mandal president Talab Tillo Keshav Chopra, Atul Chopra, Parveen Ghai, and other prominent political and social activists were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Jugal said that this showroom has very large inventory and it is pretty sure that the showroom will cater to all the retail as well as whole-sale needs of the area. He said that in today’s lives, we are too much dependent on the use of smart phones, which started from simple talking to digital payments, to finding routes, to connecting with the world and everything else. He said that whereas the use of smart phones has given us immense power, it is our moral and social responsibility to use it wisely and in such a manner that our every action proves beneficial to the society and not harmful.

Vinay Budhi Raja along with family members complimented all the dignitaries for their kind gesture and said that they will work with a prime motive to serve the people with maximum variety and quality while keeping their prices very low.