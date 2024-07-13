Dr Jitendra hosts Media lunch, seeks informal feedback on different issues

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 12 : Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh hosted at his residence an informal Media lunch for print and electronic journalists from various known publications and channels.The event provided an opportunity for exchange of views on a wide range of varied subjects and sharing of ideas on several current topics.

The luncheon meeting saw a vibrant exchange of views, with journalists offering their inputs on various policy matters and current affairs. The Minister sought informal feedback on different issues asked for joint effort to enhance governance and public service delivery.

The gathering was marked by an atmosphere of constructive dialogue, where the Minister engaged directly with journalists on a range of topics concerning his Ministries. The interactive session allowed for insightful conversations that delved into the Government’s initiatives, upcoming legislative priorities, J&K and the broader vision for the nation’s development.

Welcoming the guests, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space,MoS Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Dr. Jitendra Singh said “I am delighted to have this opportunity to engage with all of you today. Your role as journalists is vital in a democracy and informal conversations like these are essential to understand each other better and work towards our common national goals.”

Dr. Jitendra Singh appreciated the crucial role played by the media in informing the public and shaping public opinion. When asked about the new reforms of Modi Govt. 3.0, Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) act 2024 enacted to tackle unfair practices in central recruitment and educational institution entrance exams and assured the zero tolerance by the Government in such cases and its aspiration for Meritocracy. The DoPT Minister also emphasised on the rule to role shift in governance by upgrading the skills and capacity building of Civil Servants. He also underscored the Government’s commitment to transparency and accountability, highlighting the importance of constructive criticism in the democratic process.

Beat journalists covering Science and Technology, Space and Earth Sciences wanted to know about India’s Space Missions, Deep Sea Mission and next generation Technologies. The Minister Made them aware of the current developments and highlighted that progress happened in S&T will continue even at a faster rate as Anusandhan NRF has been Brought in p-lace to collaborate and converge the efforts of both Public and Private sector. He recalled the success in the Space Sector after private participation was encouraged. He said in just two years 200 Space startups have started many with global capacity. TheIndia’s bio-economy has grown 13 fold in the last 10 years from $10 billion in 2014 to over $130 billion in 2024.

In terms of energy security Dr. Jitendra Singh said “India’s Nuclear Power generation capacity to increase by around 70 percent in the next 5 years”.

On the Pensions and pensioners welfare, Dr. Jitendra Singh Said that Prime Minister Modi is quite sensitive to the concerns of the senior citizens and following his visions we have started Pension Adalats and empowered women. The unmarried and divorced daughters and widows are sought to be empowered through pensions. He also underlined the need for a humane approach in governance and shared the human feedback model adopted by the ministry after redressal of grievances.