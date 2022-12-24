J&K Admn creating mess out of special package, reserve category employees’ protest: Appu Singh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 24: Lieutenant Governor Administration of Jammu and Kashmir is making a mess out of protest of special package and reserve category employees and no one is serious about their woes and Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is merely befooling people by issuing false statements and framing committees which have no realistic base.

This was stated by State spokesperson and media coordination committee member of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Advocate Appu Singh in a statement issued today to highlight the grievance of reserve category as well as special package employees who are on protest since months and have been cornered by Government with best possible measures.

Issue of these employees should have been taken on humanitarian ground but unfortunately no one paid concern in this aspect and all the successive Governments and political parties have made it a political issue and election stunt, said Appu Singh.

She further added, “J&K is headed by Lieutenant Governor and his every single word has an impact on system but the recent statement made by him for these employees is completely unfortunate and shows that LG administration is trying to crush the voice of these employees through muscle power instead of talking to them.”

The AAP leader said if the grievances of these employees have no meaning for LG administration than for what reason a committee was framed in the month of October to look into their grievances. She also hit at BJP saying it is astonishing that after months long agitation of these employees, BJP chief is now saying that he is going to take up the matter with senior leaders.

Reiterating AAP’s support towards genuine grievances of these employees, Advocate Appu Singh said that J&K Government should talk to these employees, listen to their grievances and find a humanitarian solution besides immediate release of their salaries.