LG to attend ‘Gurmat Samagam’ at Digiana Ashram on Dec 26

For 4 yrs High Mast Light non-functional at Park

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 24: All J&K Sikh Coordination Committee (AJKSCC) is organising a special Gurmat Samagam in connection with the Martyrdom Day of 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji at Digiana Ashram here on Monday (Dec 26).

Addressing a press conference here today, Ajit Singh, Chairman of All J&K Sikh Coordination Committee said that Lt Governor of the J&K UT, Manoj Sinha has been specially invited to attend this grand ‘Gurmat Samagam’.

He said the purpose of organizing press conference was to inform all the Sikh Sangat about the coming religious program. He said “Vishesh Gurmat Samagam ” will be held on December 26 in connection with the Guru’s Martyrdom Day and all the preparations for the program have been made. A large number of devotees are expected to participate in this religious function being held under the supervision of Mahant Manjit Singh Ji of Dera Nangali Sahib, Poonch.

He said Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha has given his consent to attend this Shahidi Diwas function.

The religious program will start at 10 am on Dec 26 and is expected to culminate at around 2:00 pm at Digiana Ashram, Jammu, after paying tribute to the martyrs of `Safar-e-Shahadat Saka Chamkor, Saka-Sirhind.’

‘Vishesh Gurmat Samagam’ is being organised under the supervision of Mahant Manjeet Singh Ji with the support of All J&K Sikh Coordination Committee and Sikh Sangat of Jammu & Kashmir, he added.

Ajit Singh, Chairman of All Jammu and Kashmir Sikh Coordination Committee further said that tribute will be paid remembering the sacrifices made by the great Guru and four Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj for the religion and cause of humanity.