Chugh, Saikia address meetings of party’s Morchas, Cells

DDC member with supporters join BJP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 24; Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jammu & Kashmir held series of meetings of its senior leaders, Morchas, Cells at Party Headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, here, today .

BJP national general secretary & Prabhari J&K, Tarun Chugh, BJP national general secretary, Dilip Saikia, J&K BJP general secretary (Org.) Ashok Koul, Seh-Prabhari, Ashish Sood, All Morcha Prabhari Munish Sharma, All Cell Incharge Rakesh Mahajan addressed the meetings.

Tarun Chugh while interacting with cell conveners said that without an organizational framework cell conveners cannot be effective in their Party activities and hence State and district level cell bodies must be constituted at the earliest. He further added that appropriate feedback from the Cell conveners to the party is necessary.

Dilip Saikia while interacting with Morcha Incharges asked them to inform the party about the needs, aspirations and hardships faced by their targeted segment of the society to help the party to construct an effective and robust action programme for their benefit. Without a grass-root level, organizational setup nothing worthwhile can be achieved as the setup acts as the eyes and ears of the party, he added.

Ashok Koul asked the participants to prepare the list of tasks to be covered on the ground level along with the list of activists who shall be asked to work at the grass root level during the upcoming elections.

Munish Sharma provided a brief overview of the working of the Morchas and the various tasks undertaken by the Morcha activists along with upcoming tasks.

Rakesh Mahajan provided insight on the working of Cells of the party and their future planning in view of the upcoming polls.

In another function of the party District Development Council (DDC) member Mendhar, Wajid Bashir Khan along with hundreds of supporters joined the BJP at Party Headquarter,.

Tarun Chugh, Dilip Saikia, Ravinder Raina, former DyCM, Dr. Nirmal Singh, former DyCM, Kavinder Gupta, former Minister, Sat Sharma, vice-president, Surjit Singh Salathia, general secretary, Dr. Devinder Singh Manyal, former MLA Devender Rana and other party leaders welcomed them.

Tarun Chugh on the occasion said, “Centre has a policy of zero tolerance against the drug trade and the financing of terrorism from its profits. The Modi Government is strictly working to bring it down to zero and India will soon deal with this problem, the Central and State Governments will have to fight together to make India free from terrorism and drugs”.

Dilip Saikia said that a new spree of development has been witnessed in Jammu & Kashmir in the past few years. BJP believes in Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas. He said that going by this mantra we would be able to make Bharat Vishav Guru. He said that the entry of Wajid Bashir will strengthen the party in the area.

Raina said PM Modi’s sincere efforts to approach every person on the ground level are winning hearts. He said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has made a permanent niche in the hearts of the masses across the country, because of which people are joining the party in large numbers with each passing day.