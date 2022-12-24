2 PDP leaders join Apni Party

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 24: Apni Party’s Srinagar cadre received a major boost today as a prominent political figure and former district president of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice Chairman of Board of Directors of J&K State Road Transport Corporation, Haji Parvez along with a large number of his workers and supporters and Ather-ud-Din Bhat, former district secretary of PDP’s Youth Wing joined Apni Party during an event organized at the party headquarters in Srinagar.

On this occasion, Party president Altaf Bukhari and other senior leaders gave warm welcome to the new entrants.

Speaking at the event, Bukhari greeted Parvez Ahmad and his supporters into the Apni Party. He said, “Since Haji Parvez has been my colleague and supported me through thick and thin, I am delighted to welcome him and his co-workers to Apni Party.”

He reiterated his party’s vision and policies, and said, “Apni Party does not carry any complicated agenda or ambiguous policies. Our agenda is very simple, yet significant for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We are working for peace, prosperity, and development on this land, and we want to enable J&K people with political and economic empowerment.”

Senior party leaders Ghulam Hassan Mir, Mohd Ashraf Mir, Farooq Andrabi, Javaid Ahmad Mir and others were also present on the occasion.