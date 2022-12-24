DC Rajouri provides Rs 3.50 lakh relief to NoKs of road accident victims

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Dec 24: The Next of Kin (NoKs) of four road accident victims were provided cheques worth Rs 3.50 lakh by Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal on Saturday.

The assistance was provided under the Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident Victim Fund. Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Shami Kumar was also present on the occasion.

The J&K Road Accident Victim Fund of the fund provisions for providing immediate succor to the dependents/ kith and kin/ legal heirs of the persons killed, injured in road accidents of passenger cum private vehicles including the vehicles owned by government corporations/public sector undertakings etc.

The DC asked the ARTO to process the pending cases to provide financial assistance to road accident victims in accordance with the rules.