J&K | Action Ordered Against Erring Ration Dealer In Doda

DODA, Nov 3: On a specific complaint of less weighment of foodgrains by the storekeeper of Government Food Store Bhatyas, the Deputy Commissioner Doda, Harvinder Singh, deputed a joint team of Legal Metrology Department Doda, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department Doda and Revenue officials of the area to conduct Surprise inspection of the aforementioned Food Store at Bhatyas.

During the inspection of the premises of the store, it was found that the storekeeper was using two Electronic weighing scales, and both the weighing scales were unverified and were weighing less in terms of standard weights of the Legal Metrology department.

Both the electronic scales were seized, and further legal proceedings have been initiated against the defaulter storekeeper. A show cause notice has been served by Assistant Director FCS&CA Doda to the concerned Storekeeper. Instructions have been passed to all the Tehsil Supply Officers to verify and calibrate weighing scales from the Legal Metrology Department.